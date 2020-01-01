Gov. Ricketts’ New Year Statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of New Year’s Day, which is celebrated on January 1, 2020.

“2019 will be remembered as Nebraska’s finest hour. Faced with the most widespread natural disaster in state history, Nebraskans responded with heroic grit, determination, and generosity.”

“For 318 days—from February 4th to December 19th—there was a Flood Warning, Watch, or Advisory somewhere in our state. Throughout the floods, Nebraskans showed their toughness and selflessness. They rescued stranded neighbors and animals, sandbagged wells, donated hay and supplies, delivered hot meals, and raised funds for those who had lost everything.”

“I know that Nebraskans will continue to display strength and resilience as we rebuild bigger and better than before this year’s flooding.”

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish all Nebraskans a happy and blessed New Year. If you are traveling for the New Year holiday, please remember to buckle up, travel safely, and never drink and drive.”

The Governor plans to celebrate the New Year with his extended family.