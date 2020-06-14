Gov. Ricketts Proclaims June as “Renewable Fuels Month” in Nebraska

Governor Pete Ricketts officially designated June 2020 as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska. The Governor also highlighted three great reasons to use ethanol fuels when filling up a car or truck. Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump, it cleans up the environment by reducing carbon emissions, and it creates opportunities for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter joined the Governor to celebrate Renewable Fuels Month. He spoke about the University’s partnership with Green Plains to manufacture hand sanitizers for local businesses, schools, and non-profits in Nebraska communities.

Green Plains President, CEO, and Director Todd Becker also talked about his company’s program to provide industrial ethanol from its plant in York for use in hand sanitizers. Additionally, Nebraska Soybean Board Executive Director Scott Ritzman highlighted the economic importance of biodiesels, and the use of soybean oils to produce them.