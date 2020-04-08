Gov. Ricketts Says Nebraska Won’t Ease Restrictions All At Once

Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska residents shouldn’t expect the state to end its social distancing restrictions all at one time, and

some of the rules will be relaxed gradually to prevent another surge in coronavirus cases.

Ricketts says he still hopes to lift some restrictions after the end of the month, but he plans to take a cautious approach so that public

health officials have time to see whether it’s causing cases to spike.

For instance, he says the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people may first be loosened to allow for groups of 20 or 25 people before it’s eliminated.