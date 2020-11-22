Gov. Ricketts to Illuminate State Capitol in Blue on “Public Health Thank You Day”

The Office of Governor Pete Ricketts announced last week that the State Capitol will be illuminated in blue light for Public Health Thank You Day. Monday, November 23, 2020 is the national observance.

“Nebraska’s public health officials and healthcare workers continue to show heroic grit and determination in the face of the ongoing pandemic,” said Governor Ricketts. “On Monday, I encourage everyone to join together and light a blue light to show their support for those who play a critical role in the health of Nebraskans.”

The Nebraska State Capitol will be lit in blue, and Nebraskans are encouraged to light their businesses, porches, and/or windows up in blue light to recognize our heroes.