Governor Hails Nebraska Unemployment Rate Hitting Lowest in U.S.

Governor Pete Ricketts Friday welcomed news that Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the United States, at 4.0%.

“As we continue to get Nebraska growing after the disruptions of the pandemic, people across our state are returning to work,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Nebraskans are hard-working and resilient, and I appreciate the resolve they’ve shown over the past six months to slow the spread of the virus. The grit and determination of our people, along with an effective plan to restore growth, have led to incredible results.”

Nebraska’s unemployment rate in August 2020 (4.0%) is now equal to what it was in March 2020 (4.0%).

Nebraska’s employment-to-population rate of 66.8% also leads the nation. Employment-to-population rate measures the percentage of the civilian population, age 16 or older, who are actively working.