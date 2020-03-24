Governor Pete Ricketts Provides Tuesday Afternoon Update on COVID-19

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts hosted his daily media briefing this afternoon to provide Nebraskans with the latest updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He once again began today’s briefing by commending Nebraskans for continually practicing safe measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Ricketts then addressed updates and clarifications on travel restrictions and state-to-state commuters.

Next he says that today is the first day that Nebraska began pooling resources on testing.

Russ Gronewold, the President/ CEO of Bryan Health then provided an update on what his hospital is doing.

Followed by Cliff Robertson M.D., the President/ CEO of CHI Health

The governor then commended Bryan Health and CHI Health for the work they’ve been putting in.

He also noted that as more testing is done across the state, there will be more positive results coming in. Ricketts says this is nothing to be too alarmed about.

The governor then shifted gears for a moment, turning his attention to Nebraska’s number one industry- agriculture.

Steve Wellman, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director, then made remarks for today’s Ag Week proclamation.

Followed by remarks by Steve Nelson with the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

The governor then opened the floor to questions from the media.

Ricketts also said that Nebraska is continually working to secure the ability for more testing to be done.

One question was in regard to first half property taxes in Omaha, which Ricketts says will still require the same payment deadline- despite federal and state income tax filings extended.

One reporter inquired if Governor Ricketts himself has been tested for the Coronavirus.

He then fielded a question regarding requirements for hair and nail salon employees, and whether they need to comply with the six foot rule for safe social distancing.

As far as Nebraska and the rest of the country getting back to normal, Ricketts said it will depend on what information the CDC relays.

Ricketts also answered a question to clarify quarantine rules and restrictions.

The next question was in regard to air quality in Nebraska as it results to neighboring Kansas’ Flint Hills burn.

One reporter inquired if the food/ grocery supply chain if the virus affects farmers and ranchers in Nebraska.

Ricketts also advised added precautions for pregnant mothers and other at risk individuals with underlying health conditions.

The governor then clarified testing criteria in Nebraska.

Ricketts also reiterated that testing capacity is growing at state medical facilities.

Despite the metro-Omaha area having the largest number of cases in Nebraska, Ricketts also stated that those numbers aren’t as drastic compared to other hot-spots in the country.

The Governor’s last question was in regard to the possibility of a statewide Stay Home mandate, and Ricketts says that is very unlikely from happening here in Nebraska.

With no further questions, Ricketts concluded his Tuesday media briefing with these remarks.