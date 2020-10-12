GPS: In-Person Classes to Continue, Spectator Restrictions Increasing

As the Panhandle Public Health COVID dial continues to move to the orange risk level, Gering Interim Superintendent, Gary Cooper, outlined that the district does not have current plans to move students to a virtual learning environment.

“In our district, we currently have one active case out of 1,900 students,” shares Cooper. “While we definitely want to be mindful and responsive to the increased risk in our community, it needs to be thoughtfully weighed with what is best for student learning,” he shared.

Gering Public Schools will be making changes to spectator protocols for activities in response to the community’s risk dial increase. These changes, which take effect Wednesday, October 14th, include:

Spectator capacity will be limited at indoor events in Gering Public School buildings. Only immediate family members (as noted in the school’s student information system-Infinite Campus) will be admitted into competitions.

Visiting teams will also be required to provide a list of the player’s immediate family

Gering spectators should use the NORTH main entrance doors and visiting teams should use the SOUTH main entrance doors. Upon entry, there will be two gates – home and visitor. Spectator names will be verified from their respective lists prior to entrance.

Masks will continue to be REQUIRED at all indoor Gering Public School events.

Concessions will continue to be available, but will be limited to bottled drinks and packaged candy only.

Gering is also finalizing modifications to parent-teacher conference schedules and delivery methods. Building level communication will be sent directly to families by Wednesday.

“Our six core beliefs continue to drive our decisions this school year. As we adapt our protocols, we remind families and the community that our ability to keep schools open is a shared responsibility that depends on the cooperation from our entire Bulldog community,” shares Community Engagement Director, Jennifer Sibal.