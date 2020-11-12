GPS Officials Pleased with ‘Dozen or So’ Superintendent Applicants

The president of the Gering School Board says he was is pleased with the final group who applied to become the next District superintendent.

BJ Peters says a week before the Nov. 8 deadline, he was concerned only half a dozen applications had been received, but by this past weekend that number had doubled.

Peters tells KNEB News the district ended with a good, solid mix of applicants. “I can’t share names, but there are a number of area candidates, there’s a number of already in-place superintendents from other areas across Nebraska, and a couple of outside the state candidates,” said Peters, “so we have our work cut out for us.”

Staff with the Nebraska School Board Association is helping vet the candidates and is scheduled to make a presentation to the board Nov. 23.

Peters says the pandemic impacted the outlook of stakeholders, who expressed a desire to have a new top administrator who will be visible and has good communication skills. “Our community, and our staff, are looking for someone that can get us through this (pandemic) situation, as well as take the Gering School District to new and higher ground.”

The board is expected the board will narrow the list down to four finalists with a plan to interview them the week of Nov. 30, possibly the naming a new superintendent at the end of that process and approving a contract at the December board meeting.

The successful candidate would be expected to take over July 1, 2021.