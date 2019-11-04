GPS Releases Statement About “Inappropriate Communication” Between Staffer & Student

Gering Public Schools have released this statement following the investigation into a staff member at Gering Junior High School and a possible relationship with a high school student:

Last week, we were notified of possible inappropriate communications between a high school student and a junior high staff member. The district immediately reported the matter to law enforcement, who began their own investigation. We collaborated with law enforcement to ensure we had a safe learning environment. We also conducted our own investigation into the matter as required by law.

To protect the privacy rights of everyone involved, we cannot and will not disclose any additional information or comment further regarding the incident. However, we do want to confirm that the school has been in contact with all individuals involved and their parents and has taken steps to ensure students are safe and that they always feel encouraged to report any uncomfortable situations to administration. The staff member has submitted a resignation.

The well-being of every student is a paramount priority in our schools. We want to assure our school community that we take swift and consistent action to uphold all policies to maintain student and staff safety.