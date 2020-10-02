class="post-template-default single single-post postid-488786 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Grand Opening Date Set for New RDC Bear Brothers Exhibit

BY News Release / Scott Miller | October 2, 2020
Riverside Discovery Center officials say they will be hosting a grand opening Oct. 17 for the new Bear Brothers exhibit.

Director Anthony Mason says the new home for Smokey and Bandit is one of the largest grizzly bear exhibits in the country, with several unique features, including a water tower that doubles as a climbing structure, a training wall, a stream, a water wheel, interactive educational graphics, and more.

The bears came to the RDC in late 2017 after their mother had been illegally killed in Wyoming.

To celebrate the largest new exhibit at Riverside Discovery Center in decades, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include free gummy bears (while supplies last), door prizes, the debut of RDCs new Grizzly Explorer Pack and a live-remote by KNEB.

