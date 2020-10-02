Grand Opening Date Set for New RDC Bear Brothers Exhibit

Riverside Discovery Center officials say they will be hosting a grand opening Oct. 17 for the new Bear Brothers exhibit.

Director Anthony Mason says the new home for Smokey and Bandit is one of the largest grizzly bear exhibits in the country, with several unique features, including a water tower that doubles as a climbing structure, a training wall, a stream, a water wheel, interactive educational graphics, and more.

The bears came to the RDC in late 2017 after their mother had been illegally killed in Wyoming.

To celebrate the largest new exhibit at Riverside Discovery Center in decades, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include free gummy bears (while supplies last), door prizes, the debut of RDCs new Grizzly Explorer Pack and a live-remote by KNEB.