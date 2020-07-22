Grant For New In Car Camera System Awarded to Scottsbluff Police Department

The Scottsbluff Police Department has received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Highway Safety Office to purchase one in-car camera system.

“In-car cameras have become vital for law enforcement these days,” says Bill Kovarik, Administrator for the NDOT Highway Safety Office. “The industry is becoming more technologically sophisticated and this will help improve both highway and law enforcement safety.”

The NDOT-HSO has utilized this funding primarily to aid local law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers. The total grant funding assistance for this project is up to $3,500

“Law enforcement serve an essential role in our community and they have to be properly equipped to do their jobs. Their dedication and this funding continues to positively impact alcohol-related crashes and the injuries and fatalities that result,” added Kovarik.