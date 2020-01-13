Grant Helps Expand Alcohol, Drug Counseling Services at Scottsbluff High

The School Climate Transformation Grant received by Scottsbluff Public Schools last October is allowing the district to expand drug and alcohol counseling services at Scottsbluff High School.

The Scottsbluff School Board last week approving ACCS, Inc. as the provider of drug and alcohol counseling through the grant, coordinating interventions around alcohol and drug abuse, including opioids.

Scottsbluff Schools Executive Director of Student Services Wendy Kemling-Horner tells Rural Radio News the referrals are intended to help students open up about any substance use issues in either one-on-one or group sessions. “The part that I really like about this is whatever information a student shares with ACCS, they don’t share that information back with the school district,” says Kemling-Horner. “So, it’s really open, they can be honest and not be fearful of other consequences, and truly get the help they need.”

Kemling-Horner tells us under the previous system, referrals only took place when substance use issues were noted with students in extracurricular activities, and the grant will now allow expansion for the program for students involved in the disciplinary process, and other circumstances.

She says the district would also work with any parents who believe their child may have such needs, as the goal is provide support that any student needs to be successful in school and their personal lives.

The change in and expansion of SHS counseling offerings started with approval of the grant Oct. 1, 2019.