Ground Broken Thursday For New Minatare Fire Station

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new $1.2 million fire station in Minatare.

Minatare-Melbeta Rural Fire board president Mark Reichert told KNEB News it has been a four and a half year process to get to the point they reached today and thanked the board, the building committee and the volunteers for their patience in seeing it through.

He said the location of the new station (just south of the water tower) would dramatically improve their response time in getting equipment onto Highway 26 for responses to the many areas their huge district covers outside of Minatare.

The new eight bay facility will house the department’s pumpers, grass engines, tenders and dive equipment.

Reichert said the department would retain the old building, which would still be used for additional equipment storage and training space.

Eric Reichert Construction will oversee the project, with work expected to begin next week, and anticipating completion within a couple of months.