class="post-template-default single single-post postid-501215 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Group Seeks to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Nebraska

BY Associated Press | December 8, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Group Seeks to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Nebraska

A group that tried unsuccessfully to place a medical marijuana proposal on the November ballot will launch a new 2022 campaign to legalize the drug for recreational use.

Organizers with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana says they’re planning a new, broader petition drive.

The group collected more than enough signatures to qualify the medical marijuana measure for the ballot this year, but the Nebraska Supreme Court ordered it removed after a group with ties to Republican activists challenged it in court.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: