Group walks silently in Gering to raise awareness of human trafficking, modern slavery

Activists took to the streets of Gering over the weekend in an effort to raise awareness of human trafficking and slavery through the Walk of Freedom.

Clad in black, the group made their way from Oregon Trail Park to 10th Street and the County Courthouse Saturday morning, walking silently with signs explaining their cause.

Organizers Amanda Ferguson and Tori Bauer say they’ve been closely following the work of A21, an anti-human trafficking group that was backing marches across the country, and wanted to join the effort to highlight modern-day slavery.

“We’re basically grieving those that don’t have a voice, who are stuck in bondage and trafficking, and that’s what the black stands for, ” said Ferguson.

The groups walked silently and single-file along the route, due in part to show support for law enforcement and the city. “You get the huge marches and disruptions, it causes more of a negative taste,” said Bauer. “This way, walking single file, it’s respectful to the community, respectful to law enforcement, it causes the question of ‘why is there a single file of people all dressed in black walking in downtown Gering?”