Guilty Verdict In Torrington Bar Stabbing Case

A jury of 12 Goshen County residents have convicted a Scottsbluff woman on a charge of Aggravated Battery stemming from a stabbing that took place outside of a Torrington bar in December.

36-year-old Amy Palomo was found guilty following a two day jury trial earlier this month. Court documents say that authorities were called to the alley behind the Mint bar regarding an assault involving two stabbing victims.

Palomo and her brother Adam were both arrested and charged, however prosecutors dismissed the case against Adam Palomo after his victim refused to testify in the case.

Amy Palomo now faces up to 10 years in prison when she’s sentenced on January 13th.