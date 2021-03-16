H.S. Traffic Options, Landfill Issues Discussed by Scottsbluff Council

Additional funding for the potential regional landfill with Gering and the traffic study around Scottsbluff High School were the main topics of discussion Monday night for the Scottsbluff City Council.

On the traffic study and additional safety steps around the High School, the council agreed to the city’s involvement with grading a lot for parking just south of the softball fields, and bringing in millings from the Avenue B resurfacing project later this year.

However, on additional steps recommended by the study group, City Manager Dustin Rief said those may be best left for later discussion, especially on reserving certain city street parking for residents around the school. “I think that before we dive into any future considerations, as a city we need to engage in that neighborhood,” said Rief. “I know I’ve had conversations with quite a few of you today, and it’s definitely not something you can jump right into without engaging the neighborhoods. I know this study, their focus was primarily on the population that is bringing their kids to the school.”

The panel approved spending an additional $233,000 for further site evaluation and monitoring, which had been given the green light by the Gering City Council last week.

When asked about whether any work had been done on an inter-agency agreement with other interested cities or counties, Gering City Engineer Annie Folck said those discussions would come after the site passes evaluations and gets closer to approval of a permit.