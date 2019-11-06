Habitual Criminal Gets 10 Years Following Latest Sentencing

31-year-old Scottsbluff man will spend the next decade in prison following his latest meth conviction.

Jose Roldan was sentenced yesterday to a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to a 2019 charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The Class 4 felony would normally only carry a maximum prison sentence of two years, but with multiple prior felony convictions- prosecutors added a Habitual Criminal Enhancement- which could have carried a prison sentence of up to 60 years.

Roldan was released from prison last November after serving five years on a 2013 conviction of Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Now, he is not eligible to be released on the latest conviction until the fall of 2029.