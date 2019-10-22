Hawk Spring Man Charged in Violent Home Burglary

A 53-year-old Hawk Springs man is being held on a $1.3 million bond following an October 8th burglary in Goshen County.

Mack Downey is charged with three felony counts: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure & Committing Battery or Domestic Assault; Aggravated Burglary- Knowingly Inflicting Bodily Injury; and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Court documents say on October 8th, Goshen Deputies were called out to a home for a report of a home invasion. Authorities say Downey went to a home behind Hawk Springs Reservoir and used a hoe to break the glass to the door of the home and gained entry.

The homeowners confronted Downey, and Downey allegedly hit the male homeowner with the hoe and fought him. The couple was able to fend off further attacks by Downey by striking him in the head with a hammer, and Downey then left the residence in his pickup.

The couple was able to catch the license plate and gave a description of the truck to deputies. The plate matched a vehicle registered to Downey, and authorities were able to create a photo lineup from old booking photos. Both of the residents were able to identify Downey from the lineup, and authorities then went to Downey’s home.

When they arrived, they saw the pickup that was used in the crime in the garage, and saw injuries from the hammer attack on Downey’s head.

When he was interviewed, Downey told authorities that he did break into the home and hit the male with the hoe. Downey also said that he had heard voices in his head that told him that his daughter and son were at that residence and they were being murdered.

He was handcuffed and arrested on the aforementioned charges, and bail has been set at $1,333,334.