Heating Assistance Available to Some Nebraskans Through LIHEAP

As winter approaches, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) encourages those who need heating assistance to apply for financial assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Nebraskans who qualify have until March 31st to apply.

In the 2020 program year, over 35,000 households in Nebraska received heating assistance through LIHEAP, only slightly lower than the 36,797 households that received assistance in the 2019 program year. This program is 100% of federally funded, so far $29,122,321 in federal funds has been received for the 2021 fiscal year.

Qualifying households can also receive assistance to repair their broken furnace through the Repair/Replacement Program. To qualify for this program, households must be eligible for LIHEAP. The program pays a maximum of $750 for furnace repair or replacement. Qualification guidelines and more information about each of the programs can be found on DHHS’ LIHEAP web page.

To see if your household qualifies for LIHEAP, or any of the DHHS assistance programs, go to ACCESSNebraska.gov or call Access Nebraska in Lincoln at (402) 323-3900, in Omaha at (402) 595-1258, statewide at 1-800-383-4278 or visit a local DHHS office.

Size of Household Annual Income 1 $16,588 2 $22,412 3 $28,236 4 $34,060 5 $39,884 6 $45,708 7 $51,532 8 $57,356

