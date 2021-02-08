class="post-template-default single single-post postid-513355 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Heavy Snow Collapses Roof of Grand Island Landmark Skating Rink

BY Associated Press / Scott Miller | February 8, 2021
Home News Regional News
Heavy Snow Collapses Roof of Grand Island Landmark Skating Rink
MGN Image

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Heavy snow from a second weekend snowstorm in as many weeks has led to the collapse of a Grand Island landmark skating rink’s roof.

The Grand Island Independent reports that a large portion of Skate Island’s roof collapsed early Monday morning.

Owner Steve Anderson says about three-quarters of the roof collapsed. No one was inside at the time, and no one was injured.

Grand Island Building Inspector Craig Lewis says the building appears to be “a total loss.”

The Quonset hut building is 55 years old. Anderson’s father bought it in 1969, and his family has been running the business since.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: