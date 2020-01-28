Hemingford Man Dies in Head-On Collision Outside Alliance Monday

Authorities say a head-on collision just northwest of Alliance claimed the life of one man, and sent another to the hospital Monday evening.

The Nebraska State Patrol says at approximately 6 p.m., a Buick Lucerne northbound on Highway 385 crossed the centerline between Nance and Madison Roads, colliding with a southbound Chevy pickup.

The driver of the car, 68-year-old Bruce Engel of Hemingford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver, 21-year-old Levi Clouse, also of Hemingford, was taken by EMS to Box Butte General Hospital, and later transported to Regional West in Scottsbluff. His condition was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

NSP officials say their investigation determined seat belts were not in use in either vehicle, but have not released a finding on why the car crossed the centerline of the highway.

Highway 385 was closed for about five hours due to the accident.