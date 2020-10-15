Hemingford Man Faces Charges After Assaulting Officers at Hospital ER

A 23-year-old Hemingford man was arrested Thursday on assault and other charges following an incident at the Regional West Medical Center Emergency Room that left several officers with injuries.

According to Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer, officers were called to Regional West at approximately 11:15 a.m. to assist with a patient who had become disruptive and threatening to staff.

After officers arrived and started their investigation, they say the man, identified as Kade Patrick Weber, became combative and assaulted several officers, after which he was arrested with the help of Gering Police and Regional West Security, and taken to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Weber was arrested for three counts of felony assault on a police officer, and one count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Spencer says several officers were treated for minor injuries at the hospital, and a report will be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for review when the investigation is completed.