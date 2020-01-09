Heuermann Lecture to feature ecosystem ecologist, Jan. 14

Lincoln, Neb. — Elena M. Bennett, an ecosystem ecologist studying the interactions of ecosystem services on landscapes will deliver the next Heuermann Lecture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Bennett is an associate professor and the Canada Research Chair in Sustainability Science at McGill University in the School of Environment.

The free talk, “From planetary boundaries to ecosystem services: Guiding development on a changing planet,” will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Auditorium, 2021 Transformation Drive. The Heuermann Lecture series is organized by Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The current scale, rate, and intensity of anthropogenic change is unprecedented, and has evoked broad discussion about how these changes will affect the future of the planet. Indeed, we are unnecessarily threatening our own security by undermining natural capital and the provision of ecosystem services. In this talk, Dr. Elena Bennett will show how the science of ecosystem services can be used to guide natural resource management and limit anthropogenic change while providing for human well-being.

The Heuermann Lecture series focuses on providing enough food, natural resources and renewable energy for the world’s people, along with securing the sustainability of rural communities where the vital work of producing food and renewable energy occurs.

The lectures are funded by a gift from B. Keith and Norma Heuermann of Phillips. The Heuermanns are longtime university supporters with a strong commitment to Nebraska’s production agriculture, natural resources, rural areas and people.

The lectures are streamed live at http://heuermannlectures.unl.edu and air on campus channel 4. The talks are recorded and air on NET2.