Highlight Outdoor Nebraska’s Finest On Your Next Video Conference

With virtual meetings expected to be a part of people’s lives for the foreseeable future as the coronavirus pandemic continues worldwide, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is making available 12 iconic photos for use as video conferencing backgrounds.

The photos, featuring the photography of Nebraskaland Magazine, showcase wildlife, scenic parks and stunning views, so those connecting over virtual conference platforms for work or for fun can highlight their sense of adventure — and hide any messes in the background, too.

The photos span the state from Platte River State Park to Chadron State Park. One can look into the eye of butterfly or see oneself riding a bike trail through forested woods.

Browse the entire collection at OutdoorNebraska.org/ ZoomBackgrounds. Expand the main gallery at that link to save select images, then upload them to any virtual meeting platform that allows backdrops to be changed. Once there, look for “virtual backgrounds” in the settings menu and upload the Nebraskaland image of your choice. Pro tip: Some platforms even allow you to change backgrounds mid-chat.

Keep in mind, all images that have been made available are copyrighted by Game and Parks and are intended for personal use only.