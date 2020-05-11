class="post-template-default single single-post postid-460915 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Highlights from Gov. Ricketts Monday Media Briefing on COVID-19 Response

BY Ryan Murphy | May 11, 2020
Home News COVID-19
Highlights from Gov. Ricketts Monday Media Briefing on COVID-19 Response
Gov. Ricketts (podium) and NCFF Senior Vice President Betty Medinger (standing, far left) at today’s press briefing.

Today at his daily coronavirus press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that less restrictive Directed Health Measures will take effect in three additional regions in southern Nebraska on May 18, 2020.  These regions are the South Heartland, Public Health Solutions, and Two Rivers districts.

 The Governor also issued guidance to resume baseball and softball in June, with enhanced physical distancing measures in place for the safety of athletes, coaches, and spectators.  Practices will be permitted starting on June 1st, and games can take place as of June 18th.  Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt joined Gov. Ricketts to talk about the resumption of youth sports.   

 Additionally, Governor Ricketts highlighted new business reopening guidelines posted online today by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).  These documents provide guidance to salons/barber shops, massage therapy services, and body art services as they reopen.

Below are highlights from each portion of today’s meeting:

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: