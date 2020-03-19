Highlights From Gov. Ricketts Wednesday Afternoon Press Conference

Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a press conference Wednesday afternoon update Nebraskans on the reliability and accessibility of the state’s food supply, as well as clarifying the State’s guidance on social gatherings.

Ricketts commended restaurants and bars working to follow CDC guidelines on limiting gatherings to ten people, as well as grocers keeping their stores sanitized.

He says that social distancing remains a priority, as more cases of COVID-19 continue to show up across Nebraska

There have been many inquiries on the new guidelines and its impact on Nebraska day cares.

The Governor also reiterated the importance of restaurants following the ten-person rule

Ricketts noted that the grocery supply chain in Nebraska remains strong.

Kathy Siefken, Executive Director of the Nebraska Grocers Association, joined Ricketts during the press conference on Wednesday. She shared the latest on the grocery industry in Nebraska.

Zoe Olson, Executive Director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, says that restaurants are safe- and have very strict procedures when it comes to cleaning.

Daycare owner Theresa Thibodeau, who operates Papillion’s Primrose childcare center, also spoke during Wednesday afternoon’s press conference.

Ricketts concluded that with everybody following the CDC guidelines, Nebraskans can show their resilience during these uncertain times.