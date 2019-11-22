Holliday Steps Down from Gering City Council

The City of Gering has an unanticipated vacancy on the City Council.

One of the items on the council’s agenda for their November 25th meeting is the acceptance of a resignation letter from Phillip Holliday.

In the letter dated November 12th and addressed the Mayor, the council, Administrator Lane Danielzuk and the residents of Ward IV, Holliday says he was saddened to have to make the decision, which was effective immediately.

Holliday writes it’s been a privilege to serve the City and residents for the past six years, and there have been many positive changes during his service, as well as many new and exciting projects around the city.

He thanked the residents of Ward IV for the opportunity to represent them, and said he looks forward to contributing to the city as a private citizen.