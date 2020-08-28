Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday

The household hazardous waste collection day that Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful had originally scheduled to be held back in May will be held on Saturday, August 29th from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Panhandle Coop Plaza north parking lot.

Board member Susan Wiedeman told KNEB News they will accept flammable liquids, household, lawn and garden chemicals, pool chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs, mercury liquid thermometers, relays & switches, stains and varnishes, but not paint.

This event is for residential only. No trailer loads and no commercial products will be accepted. Also, no tires, pharmaceuticals, electronics, household batteries, paint, used oil, appliances or construction waste will be accepted. No early drop-offs. (The City of Scottsbluff Environmental Services accepts electronics, batteries and paint in original containers during regular business hours, all year long. And the City of Gering Landfill accepts used oil during regular business hours, all year long).

Wiedeman said there will be a $5 fee per individual drop-off to help offset expenses.

For additional information, contact Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful at 632-4649, ksgb2015@gmail.com OR www.keepscottsbluffgeringbeautiful.weebly.com.