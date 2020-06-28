Housing Partners of Western Nebraska Issues Housing Choice Vouchers

“We’re so excited to be able to issue Housing Choice Vouchers on our waiting list,” said Housing Partners of Western Nebraska, CEO, Nancy Bentley. “Our goal is to get those vouchers leased as quickly as possible. We still need landlords.”

Also known as the Scotts Bluff County Housing Authority, it pays the housing subsidy directly to the landlord on behalf of the participating family. The family then pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program.

“Guaranteed rent payment is one incentive for private landlords,” Bentley said. “If a voucher holder loses their job, the rents are adjusted immediately and the authority could potentially pay the full rent or at least pay down to a minimum rent. The program helps cushion the economic impact of COVID-19 for participants,” Bentley said.

“This is another safety net for our program participants because if their income changes, their rent changes,” Bentley said. “On the private market, individuals who don’t have access to these particular programs are having to figure out how they’re going to pay the full rent. The biggest thing is to encourage landlords to really look at our Section 8 program. If they have properties that they will accept Section 8 subsidies for the rent, this will be a great opportunity for them. We’re putting money back into our economy.”

In 2019, the authority disbursed $1,446.241 in rental and homeownership assistance to 111 landlords which also included utility payments on the tenant’s behalf. Our rental assistance program covers Bayard, Bridgeport, Crawford, Gordon, Hay Springs, Kimball, Rushville, as ell as all of Cheyenne and Scotts Bluff Counties!

The authority will provide an orientation to help landlords understand the program.

“They will not be treating Section 8 voucher holders any differently than they would any other person who’s coming to apply to lease their property,” Bentley said. “They have to take them through the same tenant screening as they would anyone else. The promise in this is that rents are guaranteed as long as all parties agree to comply with the program requirements.”

For more information about the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program or to become a participating landlord, call the housing authority at 308-632-0473

Why participate?

According to Housing Partners of Western Nebraska. landlords can reap many benefits by participating in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, including: • Long-term tenants * Reduced turnover. A majority of assisted tenants remain in the same unit for a number of years.

• Extensive pool of prospective tenants. Vacancies listed on the Housing Partners of Western Nebraska website and nehousing.org which reaches1, hundreds of renters, both assisted and unassisted.

• Ability to choose tenants within the guidelines of the Fair Housing Act.

• Timely and guaranteed subsidy payments.

• Protection against tenants’ loss of income.

• Help in maintaining assets. Initial and annual inspections ensure the property meets basic standards for quality housing.