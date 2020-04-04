HPAC Honk and Wave Begins At 5:30 Today

The High Plains Auto Club is hoping to alleviate some of the cabin fever some are feeling from the self-isolation.

They will be hosting a Honk and Wave event in downtown Scottsbluff and Gering this evening.

Loren Hoatson told KNEB News they will begin the route at Dairy Queen in Scottsbluff at 5:30 this afternoon. He said they will cruise from D.Q. to Webbers Furniture and drag main clear to the Gering Civic Center several times. Then he says they might go through Mitchell Pass or out to the college. Hoatson says you can either meet back at D.Q. for an ice cream through the drive-through or go home . He notes only the drive-thru will be open and the restrooms will not be open.

You can either dust off your classic car or just bring the family car.

Hoatson says everyone is invited, and anyone can join in the parade of cars.

He says we all need to do something fun right now, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.