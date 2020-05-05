HS student receives education in the middle of the sandhills

The coronavirus pandemic has forced educators and students across the state to be adaptable. Riley Kessler, a senior at Mullen High School, has been doing just that. He says it has been a delicate balance between completing his school work and helping out on his family’s ranch.

Attending school remotely has posed a plethora of challenges for Kessler. Most notably, the lack of reliable internet connection has made completing even the most simple assignment a daunting task. After exploring multiple broadband options, Kessler and his siblings have been forced to trek ten miles to the top of a hill to obtain a stable enough connection to complete their assignments.

As a graduating senior, Kessler is disappointed that he will not be able to enjoy the “lasts” with his classmates. His high school graduation was postponed to later this summer. However, Kessler has enlisted in the National Guard and will be gone for basic training during that time.

When asked about the most valuable piece of advice he has received, Kessler referred to the words of affirmation his parents included in their congratulatory note for the yearbook: “Sometimes the hardest part of the journey is believing you are worth the trip.” -Glenn Beck.

Despite the current challenges, Kessler remains optimistic about his future and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Riley is the son of Cody and Terri Kessler of Mullen.