HUD Awards Nearly $14.7 Million to Improve, Preserve Public Housing in Nebraska

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $14,683,513 to public housing authorities in Nebraska.

Here in the Panhandle, eight public housing authorities received funding totaling $733,331, and are listed below:

Alliance Housing Authority- $141,780

Bayard Housing Authority- $39,356

Bridgeport Housing Authority- $32,089

Chappell Housing Authority- $66,476

Hay Springs Housing Authority- $32,137

Hemingford Housing Authority- $26,993

Oshkosh Housing Authority- $34,779

Scotts Bluff County Housing Authority- $359,721

The grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.

Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating system and installing water conservation measures.

In total, HUD awarded more than $2.7 billion in funding to nearly 2,900 public housing authorities (PHAs) in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to make capital investments in their public housing units.