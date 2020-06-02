Humanities Nebraska Awards $200,000 in CARES Act Grants to 31 organizations

Humanities Nebraska (HN) has awarded $204,418 in CARES Act dollars to 31 Nebraska non-profit organizations that focus on the humanities.

Locally, the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering and the Friends of the Midwest Theater each received a $10,000 grant.

Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.

The funds were designated to assist Nebraska museums, historic sites, and other cultural non-profit organizations who are in need of general operating support in order to continue humanities activities during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Humanities Nebraska is pleased to be able to distribute funding to our humanities partners across the state who are struggling financially,” stated Chris Sommerich, HN’s executive director. “I think as we as a state have progressed through these months of social distancing, it’s become more apparent than ever that the humanities will help people stay connected to each other and will nourish our minds and spirits. Keeping these organizations afloat is a crucial way to serve people throughout the state.”

These recently awarded grants represent just over half of the dollars HN has available. Other Nebraska organizations who would like to apply can view the official grant guidelines at bit.ly/CARESGrantsNeb. The application period will remain open until all available dollars have been granted.

The organizations receiving grants are listed below.

First Congressional District ($56,790 total)

Bancroft – John G. Neihardt Foundation: $7,500

Elmwood – Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation: $2,790

Fremont – The Digg Site Productions LLC: $4,000

Fort Calhoun – Washington County Historical Society: $10,000

Lincoln – Blixt Locally Grown: $2,500 and History Nebraska: $10,000

History Nebraska: $10,000 Nebraska City: Lewis & Clark Visitors Center: $7,500

Norfolk – Elkhorn Valley Museum: $7,500 and Norfolk Arts Center: $5,000

Second Congressional District ($59,728)

Omaha – Douglas County Historical Society: $5,000, The Durham Museum: $10,000, El Museo Latino: $7,500 Great Plains Black History Museum: $9,728 KANEKO: $5,000 Joslyn Art Museum: $7,500 Joslyn Castle: $7,500 Nebraska Shakespeare: $7,500

Third Congressional District ($87,900)

Central City – Merrick County Historical Museum: $6,200

Genoa – Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation: $1,200

Gering – Legacy of the Plains Museum: $10,000

Kearney – The Archway: $5,000, Buffalo County Historical Society: $10,000, Crane River Theater Company: $7,500, Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney: awarded $7,500, and Robert M. Merryman Performing Arts Center, Inc.: $5,000

Buffalo County Historical Society: $10,000, Crane River Theater Company: $7,500, Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney: awarded $7,500, and Robert M. Merryman Performing Arts Center, Inc.: $5,000 Loup City – Friends of Paplin, Inc.: $2,000, and Sherman County Historical Society: $3,500

North Platte – Golden Spike Tower: $5,000, and Lincoln County Historical Society: $10,000

Scottsbluff – Friends of the Midwest Theater: $10,000

York – Wessels Living History Farm: $5,000

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, and an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, with support from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.