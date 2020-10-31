Humanities Nebraska Awards Nearly $309,000 in Pandemic Relief Grants to 74 Nebraska Organizations

Humanities Nebraska (HN) recently provided an additional $308,956 in relief grants to 74 humanities organizations across Nebraska, each of which continues to battle the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This funding was made possible by a special distribution to HN from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE), which in turn was matched by an anonymous funder.

As a demonstration of the continuing financial struggles of cultural institutions serving local communities during the pandemic, more than $650,000 in support was requested during the two week application window.

“Humanities Nebraska is grateful to our partners at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, who recognized the continuing operational challenges facing cultural nonprofits who have endured prolonged closures, reduced revenues, and other factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated HN executive director Chris Sommerich. “This support, along with the generous match from a funder who wishes to remain anonymous, is enabling these local groups to retain staff, pay bills,

and provide programming as we all find our way forward.”

“The Nebraska Cultural Endowment board of directors met in a special session to determine how best to support the sustainability of the cultural sector, in light of the pandemic’s continued impact,” added NCE executive director Kyle Cartwright. “They were unanimous in their desire to support Nebraska’s humanities organizations in sustaining operations.”

The NCE board approved a similar distribution to the Nebraska Arts Council to support Nebraska arts organizations.

Below is the entire list of organizations awarded new grants, and the award amounts.:

Ashland

Strategic Air and Space Museum, $5,000

Aurora

Plainsman Museum, $5,000

Bancroft

John G. Neihardt Foundation, $7,500

Beatrice

Friends of the Homestead, $7,500

Gage County Historical Society, $7,500 Continued

Bellevue

Bluebird Cultural Initiative, $3,500

Fontenelle Forest, $2,500

Broken Bow

Custer County Historical Society, awarded $2,500

Brownville

Brownville Fine Arts Association, $1,000

Brownville Historical Society, $5,000

Columbus

Platte Valley Literacy Association, $2,500

Cozad

Robert Henri Museum and Historical Walkway, $4,000

Elmwood

Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation, $2,093

Fort Calhoun

Fort Atkinson Foundation, $1,000

Fremont

Fremont Area Art Association awarded $1,000

Genoa

Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation, $2,400

Gering

Legacy of the Plains,$7,500

Grand Island

Hall County Historical Society, $3,000

Stuhr Museum Foundation, $7,500

Hastings

Hastings Museum of Natural and Cultural History awarded $4,640

Kearney

Buffalo County Historical Society, $7,500

Crane River Theater Company, $5,000

Kearney Area Children’s Museum, $1,000

Robert M Merry Man performing Arts Center, $3,750

Nebraska City

Kregel Windmill Factory Museum, $7,500

MRB Lewis & Clark Visitors Center, $5,000

Neligh

Antelope County Historic Society, $3,500

Norfolk

Norfolk Arts Center, $5,000

North Platte

Golden Spike Tower, $5,000

Lincoln County Historical Society, $4,600

Prairie Arts Center, $2,500

Lincoln

American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, $2,500

Asian Community and Cultural Center, $3,000

Blixt Locally Grown, $2,500

Bright Lights, $3,750

Flatwater Shakespeare Company, $4,000

Friends of the International Quilt Study Center, $5,000

History Nebraska, $7,500

Lincoln Children’s Museum, $1,000

Malone Center, awarded $5,000

Nebraska Wesleyan University, $5,232

Rabble Mill, $4,000

Sheldon Art Association, $4,000

University of Nebraska State Museum, $2,500

Ogallala

Front Street Cowboy Museum, $6,000

Omaha

African Culture Connection, $5,000

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, $5,000

Bluebarn Theatre, 5,000

Creighton University, $2,500

Douglas County Historical Society, $5,000

The Durham Museum, $7,500

El Museo Latino, $6,500

Father Flanagan’s Boys’ Home, $2,500

Great Plains Black History Museum, $5,000

Great Plains Theatre Conference, $5,000

Joslyn Art Museum, $4,000

Mildred D Brown Memorial Study Center, $7,500

Nebraska Writers Collective, $3,218

Omaha Children’s Museum, $1,000

Omaha Community Playhouse, $2,500

Omaha Girls Rock, $2,000

Omaha Symphony, $2,500

UNION for Contemporary Art, $6,500

Pierce

Pierce Historical Society, $2,400

Ravenna

Historical Society of Ravenna, $1,500

Scottsbluff

Friends of the Midwest Theater, $7,500

Superior

Nuckolls County Historical Society, $5,623

Table Rock

Table Rock Historical Society, $2,500

Tecumseh

Johnson County Nebraska Historical Society, $3,000

Tekamah

Historical Bryant House, $5,000

Walthill

Nebraska Indian Education Association, $7,500

Weeping Water

Weeping Water Valley Historical Society, $1,000

Wymore

Great Plains Welsh Heritage Centre, $750

York

Wessels Living Historical Farm,$5,000

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.