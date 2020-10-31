Humanities Nebraska Awards Nearly $309,000 in Pandemic Relief Grants to 74 Nebraska Organizations

Humanities Nebraska (HN) recently provided an additional $308,956 in relief grants to 74 humanities organizations across Nebraska, each of which continues to battle the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This funding was made possible by a special distribution to HN from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE), which in turn was matched by an anonymous funder.
As a demonstration of the continuing financial struggles of cultural institutions serving local communities during the pandemic, more than $650,000 in support was requested during the two week application window.
“Humanities Nebraska is grateful to our partners at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, who recognized the continuing operational challenges facing cultural nonprofits who have endured prolonged closures, reduced revenues, and other factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated HN executive director Chris Sommerich. “This support, along with the generous match from a funder who wishes to remain anonymous, is enabling these local groups to retain staff, pay bills,
and provide programming as we all find our way forward.”
“The Nebraska Cultural Endowment board of directors met in a special session to determine how best to support the sustainability of the cultural sector, in light of the pandemic’s continued impact,” added NCE executive director Kyle Cartwright. “They were unanimous in their desire to support Nebraska’s humanities organizations in sustaining operations.”
The NCE board approved a similar distribution to the Nebraska Arts Council to support Nebraska arts organizations.
Below is the entire list of organizations awarded new grants, and the award amounts.:
Ashland
Strategic Air and Space Museum, $5,000
Aurora
Plainsman Museum, $5,000
Bancroft
John G. Neihardt Foundation, $7,500
Beatrice
Friends of the Homestead, $7,500
Gage County Historical Society, $7,500 Continued
Bellevue
Bluebird Cultural Initiative, $3,500
Fontenelle Forest, $2,500
Broken Bow
Custer County Historical Society, awarded $2,500
Brownville
Brownville Fine Arts Association, $1,000
Brownville Historical Society, $5,000
Columbus
Platte Valley Literacy Association, $2,500
Cozad
Robert Henri Museum and Historical Walkway, $4,000
Elmwood
Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation, $2,093
Fort Calhoun
Fort Atkinson Foundation, $1,000
Fremont
Fremont Area Art Association awarded $1,000
Genoa
Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation, $2,400
Gering
Legacy of the Plains,$7,500
Grand Island
Hall County Historical Society, $3,000
Stuhr Museum Foundation, $7,500
Hastings
Hastings Museum of Natural and Cultural History awarded $4,640
Kearney
Buffalo County Historical Society, $7,500
Crane River Theater Company, $5,000
Kearney Area Children’s Museum, $1,000
Robert M Merry Man performing Arts Center, $3,750
Nebraska City
Kregel Windmill Factory Museum, $7,500
MRB Lewis & Clark Visitors Center, $5,000
Neligh
Antelope County Historic Society, $3,500
Norfolk
Norfolk Arts Center, $5,000
North Platte
Golden Spike Tower, $5,000
Lincoln County Historical Society, $4,600
Prairie Arts Center, $2,500
Lincoln
American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, $2,500
Asian Community and Cultural Center, $3,000
Blixt Locally Grown, $2,500
Bright Lights, $3,750
Flatwater Shakespeare Company, $4,000
Friends of the International Quilt Study Center, $5,000
History Nebraska, $7,500
Lincoln Children’s Museum, $1,000
Malone Center, awarded $5,000
Nebraska Wesleyan University, $5,232
Rabble Mill, $4,000
Sheldon Art Association, $4,000
University of Nebraska State Museum, $2,500
Ogallala
Front Street Cowboy Museum, $6,000
Omaha
African Culture Connection, $5,000
Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, $5,000
Bluebarn Theatre, 5,000
Creighton University, $2,500
Douglas County Historical Society, $5,000
The Durham Museum, $7,500
El Museo Latino, $6,500
Father Flanagan’s Boys’ Home, $2,500
Great Plains Black History Museum, $5,000
Great Plains Theatre Conference, $5,000
Joslyn Art Museum, $4,000
Mildred D Brown Memorial Study Center, $7,500
Nebraska Writers Collective, $3,218
Omaha Children’s Museum, $1,000
Omaha Community Playhouse, $2,500
Omaha Girls Rock, $2,000
Omaha Symphony, $2,500
UNION for Contemporary Art, $6,500
Pierce
Pierce Historical Society, $2,400
Ravenna
Historical Society of Ravenna, $1,500
Scottsbluff
Friends of the Midwest Theater, $7,500
Superior
Nuckolls County Historical Society, $5,623
Table Rock
Table Rock Historical Society, $2,500
Tecumseh
Johnson County Nebraska Historical Society, $3,000
Tekamah
Historical Bryant House, $5,000
Walthill
Nebraska Indian Education Association, $7,500
Weeping Water
Weeping Water Valley Historical Society, $1,000
Wymore
Great Plains Welsh Heritage Centre, $750
York
Wessels Living Historical Farm,$5,000
Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.