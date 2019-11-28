Hundreds Served in 36th Thanksgiving in the Valley

Hundreds of meals were served, along with plenty of fellowship during the 36th annual Thanksgiving in the Valley Thursday.

Over two hours at the Guadalupe Center in Scottsbluff, volunteers including members of the Scottsbluff High Boys basketball team and 2019 Miss Scotts Bluff County Jamie Rose Chen dished out plates with turkey, stuffing and all the fixings

233 meals were served inside the center, with another 143 carried out.

By far the most dinners were delivered by volunteers, with 487 being packed into vehicles to be taken to those unable to make the drive to the center, or wanting to avoid the elements.

In all, 863 meals were served during the day, consuming all of the 22 turkeys prepared for the event. Food remaining was taken to the Scottsbluff Soup Kitchen.