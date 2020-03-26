Hundreds Show Up to Pop Up Drive Up Movie Night in Gering

Hundreds of people from Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming ventured out their houses tonight.

With much of the nation on lock-down amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many people felt like they needed an escape.

So the Midwest Theater and the Legacy of the Plains Museum joined forces to bring a drive up movie screening in the museum parking lot.

The event was at capacity well before the movie started, but for the 100 plus vehicles and its occupants, this free night out the house was good for their mind, body, and soul.

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes says both entities are hurting financially with the current nationwide situation, and says that movie-goers and community members alike can help the two non-profits going by making a donation by going to bidpal.net/PopUp