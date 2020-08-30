Hunters Go For Upland Slam Starting September 1st

Hunters again are challenged to go afield with family and friends and harvest four upland bird species this fall to complete the Nebraska Upland Slam.

The challenge of the Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever, is to harvest a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season.

Successful hunters then go online to upload a photo of each harvested bird and provide details about their hunt. Those who complete the Slam will receive an official certificate and pin and be entered into a drawing to win one of several prizes, including a Browning Maxus 12-gauge shotgun.

Nebraska is the mixed bag capital of the Great Plains and a great place to hunt a variety of birds in different habitats. “The Nebraska Upland Slam has generated a lot of excitement and has encouraged hunters to try something new, hunt a new area of the state, or just spend more time afield,” said John Laux, Game and Parks’ upland habitat and access program manager.

All participants who submit at least one harvest to the Nebraska Upland Slam will be automatically entered into monthly drawings for prizes sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. Prizes include the shotgun, gun-cleaning kits, metal artwork, tumblers, and memberships to the two conservation groups.

New this season, resident hunters 15 or younger are encouraged to complete the slam to be entered into a separate drawing for a resident youth lifetime hunt permit. Additionally, upon the fourth and final bird submission, all hunters can acknowledge their hunting dog’s achievement by uploading a photo of their dog afield to receive an official Top Dog tag and certificate.

The first two seasons of the Upland Slam were a great success, with more than 540 hunters participating, including hunters ranging in age from 9 to 80.

Hunters can begin working on their 2020 Slam on Sept. 1, when the seasons for sharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie-chicken open. The seasons for pheasant and bobwhite begin Oct. 31. The seasons for all four species close Jan. 31, 2021.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.org/UplandSlam for more information, official rules and entry details.