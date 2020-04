The Wyoming Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on I-80 about 15 miles west of Cheyenne that occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

WYDOT says all westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 341 for a crash. Traffic cameras show a white passenger vehicle flipped over on its roof on the roadway.

Paramedics responded to the scene, and westbound traffic is backed up as crews work to clear the accident.