I-80 Now Open in Both Directions Across Nebraska

Some good news for travelers across Nebraska, as the Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced both directions of travel along Interstate 80 are now available.

Westbound traffic was allowed to start back up this morning, as crews in Wyoming have been able to open I-80 across the state.

Travel is anticipated to be very slow to start, as NDOT officials say the closures caused by the weekend blizzard have led to very heavy traffic.

I-80 is still slick in spots with snowpack in areas between Cheyenne and Laramie, as well as on the north side of Elk Mountain.