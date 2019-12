I-80 Westbound closed @ Lexington Nebraska MM237 for blizzard conditions and impassable roads in Western Nebraska, Eastern Colorado and Wyoming.

Highwy 30 Westbound adjacent to I-80 will also be closed at Lexington to thru traffic. Local travel is allowed if conditions remain acceptable.

The opening time for I-80 Westbound at Lexington is subject to when conditions improve in Wyoming and the Panhandle Nebraska.

For current road condition information dial 511 or visit http://www.511.nebraska.gov