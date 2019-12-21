I Can, You Can, We Can hosts concert for food collection

Feel good Blues is coming to Gering, when the Kris Lager Band performs Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Oregon Trail Roadhouse.

A songwriter and musician Lager has been traveling and performing with a band for the past 20 years.

“The band is an outlet for me to perform music and I like to do it with a positive vibe,” Lager said. “Make people feel good and get into the music, sing and dance, find peace and joy in the music.”

The Blues were Lager’s entry point into music when he first started playing he admired the Blues guitar musicians. He admits the Blues isn’t typically your most feel-good music, but he doesn’t consider himself a Blues musician.

“My foundation is so Blues, that it’s hard for me not to be, but I don’t confine myself to those parameters, I’ll play any genre,” Lager said.

The concert is hosted by I Can, You Can, We Can to collect non-perishable food for local food pantries and bring music to the masses.

The Kris Lager Band will take the stage around 8:30 p.m. or so after local band Vibe Principal at 7:30 p.m., at the Oregon Trail Roadhouse on Saturday.

Admission is $10 and for 10 non-perishable food items, attendees will get a limited edition art poster.