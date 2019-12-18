Idaho Woman Died Friday In I-80 Accident Near Dix

The Nebraska State Patrol says an Idaho woman died in a two-vehicle accident on the interstate near Dix prior to the past weekend.

Authorities say around 8:45 a.m. last Friday, a westbound semi driven by 38 year old Ahmed A. Ahmed of Aurora, Colorado lost control on icy roads, crossed the median and struck an eastbound Toyota Highlander driven by 57 year old Beth A McCaskill of Boise, Idaho.

McCaskill was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash… and Ahmed was not injured.

The accident closed down I-80 eastbound for about 3.5 hours when the semi caught fire after the crash.

NSP was assisted by the Kimball County Sheriff’s Department, Kimball Fire and Rescue, and NDOT.