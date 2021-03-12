IGNITE GIVING Monument Laser Light Show to Kick Off WyoBraska Gives ‘21

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) in conjunction with the City of Gering, Scotts Bluff National Monument and Rural Radio Network are proud to announce, “IGNITE GIVING” Monument Laser Light Show as the Official Kickoff Event for WyoBraska GIVES on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 8:30 pm.

IGNITE GIVING – Monument Laser Light Show will be the first of its kind in our area, promising to be a show you will never forget. This 30-minute display will highlight our local landmark: The Scotts Bluff National Monument. Towering over 800 feet in the air, the Monument provides the perfect backdrop for a brilliant display of lights and special effects, showcasing the richness of our community, and the beauty of our landscape. “This never-before-seen event embodies the spirit of the pioneer, blazing new trails and igniting the imagination of future generations. Scotts Bluff National Monument is proud to be a part of this collaborative, community event showcasing the Monument,” Superintendent Dan Morford.

Becky Horne, event coordinator for WyoBraska Gives and the Monument Laser Light Show says “The inspiration for this event came directly from spirit of our local Nonprofits. They all provide such essential services to our community yet have been hit the hardest over the past year with cancelled events and fundraisers. We knew this year, WyoBraska Gives had a tremendous opportunity to make a difference and create something impactful. Through this event, we hope to bring awareness to their needs and inspire giving for all who attend.”

Connecticut based Laser Light Show Company, Dynamic FX, will impress onlookers with their full-range visual effect services. “We strive to always provide the best experience for our clients. Our team of professionals pays very close attention to detail while creating the stunning laser displays that set us apart from others. As a result of our diligence, we have been presented with an assortment of awards from the International Laser Display Association. Some of our well-known clients include American singer Jennifer Lopez and Barbadian-American singer Rihanna, and Scottish DJ and record producer Calvin Harris.” -Shane Martz CEO.

“There’s a spirit in Gering welcoming events to our community and creating experiences that last a lifetime; we are honored to host the viewing sites in Gering and to present an incredible laser show for residents and visitors in partnership with the Monument and Oregon Trail Community Foundation,” Mayor Tony Kaufman.

Rural Radio Network will provide live onsite broadcasting with updates on traffic, parking, weather, and of course, music! The perfect pairing to this magical light show. Bill Boyer of Rural Radio says “We are thrilled to be a part of this new event. We are happy that we are able to provide an opportunity for people to view the light show, while listening to the radio in their car. Our mission when partnering with events is always to assist with enhancing the lives of those living in rural Nebraska.”

The City of Gering, our host community, will provide strategic planning, traffic control, event parking, and public viewing sites to create a safe and secure experience for attendees of all ages. Patrons are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring blankets, lawn chairs and any essentials needed to maximize your viewing pleasure. In anticipation of heavy traffic, we ask that you plan to arrive early with a healthy dose of patience to ensure the safety of all volunteers and event patrons.

In the spirit of giving, designated public viewing and parking areas will be available to all spectators free of charge. Site maps and other details will be available on Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s Facebook page and website: www.otcf.org.

This event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors and donors. As a thank you, event sponsors, volunteers and VIP ticket holders will be treated to a spectacular interactive display of special visual effects, aerial lasers and cryogenics to create a one-of-a- kind private viewing experience. For information on how to become a sponsor, volunteer or purchase VIP viewing passes, contact Oregon Trail Community Foundation.

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation would like to thank the Holliday Family of Companies, our title sponsor for the WyoBraska GIVES. “The Holliday Family of Companies & ERH Technology Solutions are excited to return as the Title Sponsor for WyoBraska GIVES.

“We have some great things coming that the community can get really excited about! We know there are over 130 non-profit organizations in our area who need our support. Our goal is to make sure everyone knows who those non-profits are while making it easy to donate (time or money) in support of your favorite organization. No matter how large or small, every donation makes a difference,” says Kirk Hayes, the Director of Marketing for the Holliday Family of Companies.

“For a full 24-hours on May 4th, our community will join together to support the causes we each care about most during the WyoBraska GIVES. Through virtual donations, you can give to one or several nonprofits with the click of a button. With minimum donations of $10, everyone has the opportunity to be a hero.” – Cathy McDaniel, OTCF Executive Director.

Join the fun at www.wyobraskagives.com.