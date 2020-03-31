Imperial Man Arrested on Reported Child Sexual Assault

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), with the assistance of the Imperial Police Department, have arrested a Chase County man on multiple charges following an investigation into reported sexual assaults of a child.

In February, NSP was notified by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services that a series of assaults had been reported to them. NSP immediately opened an investigation, which has determined that the assaults began in 2015 and continued until this year.

On Monday, March 30, officers with the Imperial Police Department arrested Richard Butt, 66, of Imperial. Butt was lodged in Chase County Jail for 1st degree sexual assault of a child and 3rd degree sexual assault of a child.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.