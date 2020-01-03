Incident Response Practice Taking Place at Sidney High School Friday

Law enforcement will be joining Sidney Public School staff and administrators to practice scenarios under Standard Response Protocols today.

District officials are advising residents if they see the presence of officers from the Sidney Police Department or the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office around the high school campus, there’s no need for alarm.

They say the drills are completely precautionary and with no students on campus, the goal is to ensure student safety in the future and allow staff and law enforcement to work together on responses to various types of potential incidents.