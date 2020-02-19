Incumbent Deadline Passes Without Re-Election Filings by Schleve, Shaver

Following the passage of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline for incumbents to file or re-election, there will be some notable names missing from the ballot in Scottsbluff County this May.
One of those not running for re-election is Scottsbluff County District 2 Commissioner Glenn Schleve, who tells KNEB News he wasn’t running for a second term for personal reasons, including some current health challenges.
- Richard “Brent” Holiday
- Joshua R. Lacy
- BJ Peters
Henry Village Board
- Mary Agnes Haagensen
McGrew Village Board
- Joshua A. Buskirk
- Judity A. Doty
Melbeta Village Board
- Mary H. Gonzales
Minatare City Council
- Jonathan E. Grumbles
- Celeste Sanchez
Minatare Mayor
- Bob Baldwin
Minatare School Board
- Karol D. Garduno
- Larry D. Randolph
Mitchell City Council
- Angela M. “Angie” Preston
- Tim Schneider
Mitchell School Board
- Brad L. Helgerson
- Dustan V. Keener
- Paul J. Pieper
- Shawn A. Fuss
Morrill School Board
- Art Steiner
- Shaun Hess
Morrill Village Board
- Paul Adams
Scottsbluff School Board
- Robert B. Kinsey
- Paul W. Snyder
- Beth Merrigan