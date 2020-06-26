Independence Day Fireworks Season Now Underway

Yesterday marked the beginning of the 10 day window for selling and using fireworks, and in spite of challenges created by the pandemic, local retailers are optimistic for a good year.

Discount Fireworks owner Eric Wilcox tells KNEB News that fortunately he had over-ordered last year, so he has sufficient inventory to fill in the gaps created by shortages that are being felt industry wide. Wilcox says his wholesalers were only able to get a certain amount in, probably about 90 percent of their inventory because of all the things that happened in China. He says it has affected the amount of fireworks available industry wide. Wilcox said they do still have a great inventory to choose from, including a number of new items available this year. He says because development of new fireworks are done a couple years in advance, the new products were still available despite shortages in general.

Fireworks Unlimited owner Greg Trautman says they have a great inventory at their walk-in store on Avenue I in Scottsbluff, as well as their remote trailer locations at Fresh Foods in Gering, at the Community Center in Bridgeport, and at the old grocery store across from the Nile Theater in Mitchell.

Trautman said you can stop in daily to register for free fireworks giveaways at each of his locations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many counties and cities to cancel their fireworks displays to keep large crowds from gathering in one place.

Though some shows are still on, it is important to be very careful when it comes to social distancing.