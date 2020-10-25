Interstate 80 Westbound Closes as Snow, Vehicles Pile Up in Wyoming

Westbound Interstate traffic is now backing up in Nebraska as snow and related traffic accidents pile up in Wyoming.

NDOT officials say as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, west I-80 was closed at Big Springs as part of a continuing request by Wyoming authorities.

Around 9:30 a.m. both directions of I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie were closed due to weather conditions, and shortly before 10 a.m. WYDOT reported multiple crashes westbound with all lanes blocked between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne at milepost 385.

By 10:30 a.m., NDOT had closed westbound 80 at Sidney, moving the closure farther east by midday.