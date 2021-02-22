class="post-template-default single single-post postid-515443 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Investigation of Cheyenne Toddler Found Dead Friday Continues

BY Associated Press | February 22, 2021
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Police in Wyoming continue to investigate the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex.

Athian Rivera was found several hours after he was reported missing in Cheyenne around 1 p.m. Friday. Police on Monday said they suspect foul play but haven’t said how the boy died.

Dozens of stuffed animals were attached to a fence partially surrounding a dumpster at the apartments.

The Facebook account of Cheyenne resident Kassy Orona led with “RIP my perfect innocent son, Athian Emmanuel Rivera.” The account doesn’t say how the toddler died.

Orona didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

